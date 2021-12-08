Meadville Police Department’s Giving Tree has been living up to its name.
The Christmas tree, decorated with free items for taking by those who need them, is out of supplies, according to a post to the city’s social media page.
“If you would like to donate items such as socks, gloves, hats, scarves,” the Tuesday morning post stated, “please drop them off at either the reception area of the City building or at the Meadville City Police Department dispatch desk.”
The tree, bearing resealable bags instead of traditional ornaments, is located along West Center Street between Diamond Park and Park Avenue and near the rear entrance of the police department.
The bags are filled with winter articles and commonly needed goods and a nearby sign asks that those using the tree limit themselves to one item per day. Even so, the tree, now in its fifth year, sees a great deal of traffic.
“You’d be surprised,” said department administrative secretary Bonnie Guffey when staff and community members first set the tree up on Nov. 23 with about 130 items on it. “Tomorrow, if it isn’t empty, it will be close to empty.”