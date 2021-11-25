It's Thanksgiving in America, a time to gather with friends and family, enjoy some good food, and reflect on all the good things people have in their lives.
In the spirit of the holiday, some Crawford County officials shared with the Tribune what they're thankful for this year, both in their personal lives and as leaders of various county organizations and governments.
Jeffrey Little, pastor of Saegertown United Methodist Church, said he was thankful for the church and congregation he serves, saying they're always an encouragement to him. Such encouragement was especially needed during the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic has carried on.
"It's been a hard year with the differences because of the pandemic, but in spite of it we have the hope of God, the hope of Christ, so we're grateful for that," Little said.
Thanksgiving is a special time for Little as it gives him a chance to see his family, who do not live in the area.
Armendia Dixon, president of the Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Board, said in addition to being thankful for friends and family, she is thankful for the whole city of Meadville and how it has come together to meet many of the challenges of COVID-19.
"I am thankful that our parents and children are happy about being back in school," Dixon said. "Oh, I just love it."
She was also thankful for the Meadville Area Middle School teachers and staff, as well as the many community collaborators who contributed to the mentoring program run by the scholarship board.
Similarly to Little, Dixon acknowledged the great many challenges the past year brought. The mentoring program had to switch to an online format earlier on in the year and during the summer. However, she feels the students and staff rose to the occasion, and even managed to fulfill the major time capsule project during this year.
"I think we have to be thankful that in spite of all the hardships, we have endured," she said. "We were able to make it."
Meadville Mayor LeRoy Stearns, when asked what the residents of Crawford County have to be thankful for, admitted it was a tough question, but eventually settled on an answer.
"Overall, I think being above ground is something to be thankful for, because every individual is thankful for something different," he said.
Stearns wished everyone a safe and happy holiday, one he plans to celebrate by cooking a large turkey and sharing it with one of his neighbors.
Joshua Sherretts, president of the board of directors for the Crawford County Historical Society, said he was thankful the historical society was able to keep up its mission for the county and the region over the past year.
"For the organization, it's been an interesting year to say the least," he said. "It has been a year of transformation."
Significantly, the historical society purchased the Huidekoper House during the past year, a Gilded Age-era mansion in Meadville and a major historical landmark.
In addition to his more professional work, Sherretts was also thankful to many things in his personal life, including friends and family.
"I think thankful that we are in a small and close-knit community, and that has a lot of benefits for friends and family, and their health," he said. "Thankful that we live in a community such as we do."
Crawford County Fair Board President Dean Maynard gave thanks for friends, family, a supportive community and generous sponsors. He said he was thankful to live in a county that "never gives up."
"There's always a light at the end of the tunnel, and we need to continue to join together and work for what we want and need," he said.
While certainly planning to spend time with friends and family this holiday, Maynard said he also planned to celebrate Thanksgiving in a different way — out in the woods deer hunting.
"Is there any other way?" he said with a laugh.
It has been a significant year for Victoria Soff, executive director of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and one that has left her with a lot of things to be thankful for.
When it was Thanksgiving last year, she was only a few days into her tenure heading the bureau. Since then, the organization has been able to make major progress, including more than doubling the amount of traffic to the bureau's website, according to Soff.
"I really do have to say hats off to my board and Bull Moose Marketing, because without them I don't know if I would be able to accomplish as much as I have in this last year," she said.
Soff said she was thankful to all the businesses in the county which were able to stay open throughout the pandemic, which she said give her reasons to tell people to come to Crawford County.
She was also glad of the support system in her life, ranging from high school friends to work colleagues, as well as family.
On another person level, Soff is thankful for the past year as she got engaged in August to her fiancé Casey Dickson. Soff plans to celebrate Thanksgiving this year by first visiting her parents, then Dickson's family and finally with friends, or as she called them "the friends we get to choose."
While all of the responders had different things to be thankful for and different ways to enjoy the holiday, one thing many of them could agree on was an excitement for Thanksgiving food. Maynard and Little expressed a preference for stuffing, while Dixon preferred turkey itself.
For Soff, it's all about the leftovers. She said she likes to take leftover bread rolls and stuff them with turkey and cheese.
"Oh my gosh, my mouth is just watering thinking of it," she said.
"The dinner is good, but the leftovers are amazing."
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.