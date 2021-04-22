The Crawford County Planning Commission is looking for public input on establishing a vision for the Crawford County Forest on the eastern side of the county.
The forest comprises around 450 acres in the area straddling Greytown Road and is in Troy, Steuben and Oil Creek townships.
On Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., community volunteers and commission members will participate in a series of activities at the forest ranging from a cleanup effort to presentations from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on present and future timbering activities.
Staff from the Crawford County Planning Office will be in attendance to collect information beneficial for facilitating the development of a vision for the forest.
Anyone interested in learning about the county’s efforts or to participate in the volunteer cleanup should email Thomas Gilbertson at tgilbertson@co.crawford.pa.us or call (814) 333-7341. Those in attendance are requested to follow guidelines for COVID-19 mitigation.