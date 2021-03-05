The Girl Scouts' beloved annual sale of cookies is meeting the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic as local troops look for ways to adjust while continuing the fundraiser.
Darcy Haun, leader of Cochranton-based Girl Scouts Troop 36864, said her troop has seen a noticeable drop in sales compared to the average year.
"We're at like half the amount we usually sell," she said.
Haun elaborated that last year, the troop sold a little more than 2,500 boxes of cookies total. They're currently sitting at just over 1,000 boxes sold.
She attributed the decrease to a lower number of presales this year. The troop hopes to build up some of the difference in sales numbers with a pair of booth sales going on this weekend.
Troop 36864 will be at the Cochranton Market Place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Vernon Township Walmart on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Such booth sales are a major driver in sales.
"Typically, especially when you're at Walmart, you sell 250 boxes for two hours," Haun said.
Troop 36520 — which is based in Meadville and has girls from Meadville, Saegertown and Jamestown involved — has faired better, according to co-leader Cyndi Bland. Sheri Brumbaugh is the other leader of the troop.
"We have a little bit of a decrease in sales this year, probably due to COVID," Bland said. "But we have seen an increase in our online sales."
The official Girl Scouts' website, girlscouts.org, has a "cookie finder" which allows visitors to type in their ZIP code to find their nearest Girl Scouts troop and order from them online. While the feature is not a new one, it has become an encouraged option for the pandemic, especially since it allows for direct shipping of cookie boxes or a contactless delivery option.
While Bland said online sales are not the majority of the cookie sales the troop has done, they've jumped to around 25 percent of the total this year, in her estimation.
While cookie sales may be seeing a decrease, the drop might not have as much of an impact as could be expected. Both troops have reserve cash left over from last year, a result of many of the typical events they might spend money on being canceled due to COVID-19.
In fact, both troops last year had independently planned to visit Savannah, Georgia,the birthplace of Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low. The money raised for that trip was put aside into savings, and while the troops still hope to go to Savannah at a later date, they can utilize the leftover funds.
"No, because we have quite a bit of funds we've saved up because of the Savannah trip being canceled," Haun said when asked whether the decrease in sales would have any impact on her troop's operations for the year.
The Cochranton troop often uses the money raised by the cookie sales to pay for uniforms and badges for the girls involved, as well as helping scouts pursue their silver and gold awards, as well as for general community projects. Thanks to the cookie sales, the troop hasn't had to charge membership dues to any of the families involved.
Bland expressed similar sentiments regarding the finances for her troop. Thanks to the funds saved from cookie sales last year and not being able to do any camping trips or similar events, the troop has been able to weather any difficulties from COVID-19.
"We have definitely adjusted," she said. "My troop, we have quite a bit saved from previous years because we had to cancel our trip."
The Meadville troop will also be having some of its own booth sales coming up. Their first will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Kristen's Kookies, located at 814 Water St. in Meadville. They'll also have a booth sale on March 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. in a collaboration event with Can's For Wishes, a group which collects metal recyclables and money to go toward local Make-A-Wish kids fighting cancer. That event will be held at 753 Euclid Ave. in Saegertown.
Although the cookie sales are different this year, both troop leaders spoke positive of the program and how it helps the girls involved.
"I think that it's so important because people don't realize the girls are learning budgeting skills, they're learning what it takes to earn the dollars," Haun said.
Bland said the fundraiser helps girls in interacting with people and knowing how to react when someone says "no" to a sale, as well as improving financial responsibility.
"I think it definitely helps with managing money," she said. "We set goals we know how much they have to sell and how much they are going to make with those sales."
Troop 36864 will likely finish out its sales for the year this Sunday, according to Haun, as they expect to sell out of boxes at the Walmart booth sale. Meanwhile, Troop 36520 will have its sales going through March 21, Bland said.
