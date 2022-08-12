A Meadville man will serve 17½ to 35 years in prison after admitting he murdered his former girlfriend nearly two years ago.
Ragene Gilbert, 26, was given the sentence Thursday by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John Spataro for killing Destine Renee Conyers.
Gilbert pleaded guilty Thursday before Spataro to a charge of third-degree homicide as part of a plea deal with the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office. It carries a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison. Gilbert had been set go on trial in county court next month for Conyers’ homicide.
A passing motorist had found Conyers, 21, lying dead in a gravel pull-off for a natural gas well off Mule Street in Fairfield Township around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 27, 2020.
Her death was ruled a homicide by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell after an autopsy found Conyers died from two gunshot wounds — one to the head and one to the chest.
Last fall, Pennsylvania State Police charged Gilbert with homicide and illegal possession of a gun after markings on .380-caliber shell casings found at the homicide scene turned out to match a .380 shell casing found at an April 2020 shooting scene in Meadville in which Gilbert was involved.
Spataro ordered the 17½- to 35-year sentence be served after Gilbert completes a 4½- to 13-year state prison sentence he received last year for other crimes he admitted to committing in the county in 2020. In July 2021, Gilbert was sentenced in county court for multiple crimes including reckless endangerment for firing a gun at another car in Meadville and being a person not to possess a firearm.
First Assistant District Attorney Craig Howe told the court that Conyers’ death had a devastating impact on her family.
“Deborah Conyers (Destine’s mother) got information that no parent wants to get — that she outlived her daughter,” Howe said. “She left behind a small child who will never have the ability to speak with his mother.
“This was a senseless and unnecessary act done by Mr. Gilbert,” Howe said.
A crying Deborah Conyers did address the court and Gilbert, saying not a day goes by that she doesn’t think about her daughter.
The elder Conyers said she didn’t wish harm to Gilbert as “You are someone’s child.”
However, she added, thoughts of her daughter’s last moments haunt her.
“I could not be there to comfort her when she needed me most,” she said.
“Words will never express how I feel,” she said as she continued sobbing. “It’s not hate, confusion perhaps. There are too many unanswered questions. I’m sad and I’m broken.”
Ed Hatheway, Gilbert’s special court-appointed defense attorney, said Gilbert had a lot of mental health and drug issues growing up. Hatheway said he felt Gilbert truly was remorseful for the shooting.
“It’s a horrible tragedy what happened here,” he said.
Gilbert did apologize to the Conyers family.
“I really, really am sorry,” he said. “I love her to this day. I can’t explain. ... I’m just sorry. I don’t have the answers.”
In agreeing to impose the sentence worked out in the plea deal, Judge Spataro acknowledged that Gilbert had had drug, alcohol and mental health issues, but admonished him.
“This young victim had every right to her life — every right,” the judge said. “You stole something that can never be replaced.”
Spataro said Gilbert’s drug abuse — that escalated from marijuana to cocaine to methamphetamine — was the root of the problem.
“All along the way you could have reached for help — didn’t do that,” he told Gilbert. “You went to the drugs and this is the consequence.”
Both Hatheway and Howe said they were pleased with the sentencing reached through the negotiated plea, sparing the Conyers family a trial.
“The combination of mental health issues and street drugs resulted in this very sad and tragic situation,” Hatheway said. “The negotiated plea agreement took into consideration the strengths and weaknesses of the prosecution and defense respective cases.”
While it wasn’t closure, Howe said Thursday’s plea and sentencing of Gilbert brought a measure of justice for Destine Conyers and her family.
“Trooper Nicholas Miller and the men and women of Troop E did a tremendous job,” Howe said, praising the efforts of Pennsylvania State Police to solve the case.
