Three years ago, a boy named William Robson had an idea for Christmas gifts.
William was a special needs youth who suffered from epileptic seizures and impairment.
He understood why so many organizations made sure children got gifts at Christmas because their families were having financial struggles. He understood why teens weren’t included in many of those gift-giving projects because people believe the teens understood limited financial resources.
But William told his mother, Rose Quick, that not all teenagers would understand.
She recalled him telling her that a 14-year-old special needs boy with the mental capacity of a 4-year-old would not understand why Santa didn’t leave a gift for him.
He said the kid would think, “I was good this year. Why didn’t Santa bring me something?”
That’s how the Gifts for Teens, sponsored by the Northwest Pennsylvania Chapter of Amazing Angels Special Needs Pageant, started.
William, who was 14, died in a house fire at his family’s home in Springboro on April 1. His brother, Matthew, who was 10; and infant sister, Destiny, who was 6 months old; also perished in the fire along with their grandmother, Hilda Eberhart.
The family has been involved in the Amazing Angels pageants for nine years.
William held the title of Mr. Amazing Super Teen, Matthew was Mr. Amazing Prince and their grandmother was Mrs. Amazing Elegant.
Quick said with the death of the three children and her mom and moving from Springboro (because the house was destroyed in the fire) to Meadville this year, she wasn’t sure she could handle doing the program for the Gifts for Teens.
But, she said, she decided to continue the program in memory of William because it was so important to him.
“It’s keeping his memory alive,” Quick said of William.
Sixty teens — some with special needs and others who just needed a gift for Christmas — signed up for the program.
From there, 60 volunteers took the names and purchased gifts, which will be given to the families to give to the teens.
The gifts included clothes, purses, shoes, boots, board games and similar items teens like to get.
She said the reaction of the parents has been tremendous as their teens are remembered.
“Some cry,” she added, noting some said they couldn’t afford gifts because they were laid off from their jobs.
Some are excited and very happy, she said.
This year is “very different. That’s for sure,” Quick said as she talks about continuing the gift giving without her sons, her baby and her mother.
Quick said her mother was very active in helping with coordinating the gift-giving, wrapping gifts and delivering them.
Thinking about whether she could handle it, Quick said she prayed about her decision before “deciding to go ahead and do it in memory of my children and my mom.”
Remembering William, who had the idea of gifts for teens, Quick said, “William would have wanted me to do it.”
She described him as “a comedian” and recalled last year one of the teens wanted a remote-controlled car.
“William went and got one and started playing with it,” she said. “He didn’t realize it could go up and down a wall.”
The kid who received the remote-control vehicle loved it, she recalled, and William and the teen played with it together sometimes.
Quick added it was “really nice for the parents to allow him to do that.”
The 60 teens who will receive the gifts are from all over the area — as far east as Titusville and as far north as Edinboro.
Noting that sometimes teens “get lost in the dust” when Christmas gifts are given, Quick said, she is glad the program started.
“It was a very proud moment for me,” she said of the success of the program.
“I never thought any of my children would ever come up with something like this, especially not William,” she added. “He always wanted a lot of friends,” she remembered of the youths who “always wanted to show love.”
Because of him, the whole family got involved in the program, which is designed to show love to teens during the season of love.
This year will be different from last year,” Quick said, but she is so grateful for the support of the community not just for the teen gifts program, but helping the family that no longer lives in one big house.
She and her husband, John, and daughters, Ada, 17; and Miracle Joy, 7; live in Meadville.
Another daughter, Elizabeth, and her family live in Youngstown, Ohio.
Her stepfather still lives in Springboro, but in a different place.
Quick remembers the support and love shown at the time of the fire and its aftermath, including help from Country Fair with funeral expenses for three kids and their grandmother.
Despite the pain of losing so much, she is choosing to remember William’s idea of helping teens and is going to continue the tradition of Gifts for Teens because it reminds her of the love he had for others and the knowledge he would want her to continue seeing that teens got Christmas gifts too.
It was William’s idea three years ago. Now it has become part of his legacy.
His mother hopes that by doing things in memory of her family, other families with teens will have a blessed Christmas and know people care.
