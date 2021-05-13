JAMESTOWN — Friends of the Manor is now accepting reservations for its fundraising spring brunch at 11 a.m. May 22 at The Gibson Manor, 210 Liberty St., Jamestown.
The Gibson Manor is owned by the Jamestown Historical Preservation Foundation and operated by Friends of the Manor.
The menu includes chicken croissant sandwich, cold soup, assorted fruits, desserts and beverages. There is a $20 donation requested and the group is only accepting cash or check.
Early reservations are suggested due to limited seating. Call (724) 932-3728 or (724) 932-3428 for reservations.