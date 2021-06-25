COCHRANTON — An invitation is extended to the community to attend a sampling of the local cuisine. The “Taste of Cochranton” event will be held at the fairgrounds on July 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Local restaurants, churches and civic groups will be serving items from their menus, giving patrons a chance to reconnect with their neighbors following a year of limited access to many a favorite eatery.
The event, sponsored in part by the CARE (Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort) committee, will be limited to only 200 guests. Tickets are available at the local restaurants and the Cochranton Borough Building. The $10 donation will be given to the Cochranton Fair Board. All proceeds will be pledged to the construction of a new Home Show Building on the grounds. The fair is slated to be held the first full week in August.