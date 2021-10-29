Get ready to travel back through time with the Meadville Halloween Parade

Decades down the line, will Meadville-area teens hungry for candy on a Thursday in late October throw on a disposable blue-and-white mask, call it their Halloween costume, then head out in search of candy?
Long before lazy trick-or-treaters of the future take to the streets, Crawford County residents of today will have a chance to travel back through time to see how people used to dress up.
On Saturday, the Meadville Halloween Parade brings this year’s “Decades on Display” theme to the city’s downtown streets as the event returns after a pandemic-related absence in 2020.
Seeing the forms of costumed time travel that participants bring to life is one of the things Dave Astry, who leads parade-organizing efforts for the Crawford Area Young Chamber of Commerce, is most looking forward to.
“We really don't have any idea going into it what people are going to come up with,” Astry said Thursday. “We know who’s doing floats, but not what they’re doing, so that's always a surprise to us.”
After the disappointment of canceling the parade last year, Astry said organizers are glad to be back and happy with the level of participation. About 95 organizations will be featured in the event described as the state’s largest nighttime parade, down slightly from 115 in 2018 and 119 in 2019, but still an encouraging turnout, according to Astry.
“I think that’s to be expected,” Astry said of the slight decline. “Some companies probably have policies in place that don’t allow them to do this kind of stuff with COVID.
“It’s still encouraging to see the numbers that we have,” he added.
No. 3 among those participants, immediately behind flag bearers from Veterans of the Vietnam War Jack Greer Memorial Post 52 and the Meadville Area Senior High marching band, will be representatives of the Tamarack Wildlife Center.
The Saegertown rehabilitation and education facility’s spot near the head of the line was more than mere luck of the draw: Tamarack was chosen as the parade beneficiary this year. The most recent pre-pandemic beneficiaries typically received about $5,000 from CAYCC, according to Astry.
“We are very excited to help lead the parade this year and we’re very honored to be nominated and chosen as beneficiaries,” said Carol Holmgren, Tamarack’s executive director. “It’s a real privilege to have served our community and our wildlife for over 30 years.”
That longevity, Holmgren speculated, may have helped Tamarack’s candidacy given the “Decades on Display” theme this year. In addition, while she won’t march in the parade, the center’s well known educational ambassador raptor, Lady Hawk, is marking her 30th birthday this year.
The red-tailed hawk was admitted to the rehab center in 1992 after being found on the side of a road with a wing injury. Since then, she has reached tens of thousands of people in her decades as an ambassador, likely including many who will be in the audience Saturday.
While the Tamarack crew will be flying toward the parade’s finish line, some parade participants will be further down the line — and one group will be bringing up the rear. This year, the honor of bringing the show to a close goes to West Mead District 2 Volunteer Fire Department.
“That’s the luck of the draw— somebody’s got to be first, somebody’s got to be last,” Chief Jim Pratt said. “No matter where you’re at, it’s OK.”
Participating in the parade is a tradition for West Mead 2 and many other fire departments in the area, and it has become a tradition for Pratt as well. Though he’s missed a few editions, he has been a fixture in the parade for all 43 of his years with the department and probably a half-century overall given the years he attended with his father prior to joining.
The event remains fun for Pratt.
“I think it’s a way to give back to the community, showing we have that community pride to be participating — and to see the little kids waving, to see old friends,” Pratt said. “It’s going to be nice to hopefully see the crowds as it has been in past years, with six or seven deep along the sidewalk.”
Given last year’s cancellation and recent reports of high volumes of Meadville Medical Center patients still being driven by the pandemic, the thought of such crowds may give some potential parade-goers pause.
COVID remains a concern, Astry said, but organizers felt any risk was comparable to — and likely lower than — that of the numerous outdoor sporting events taking place in Crawford County and around the country. Spectators are encouraged to take the precautions they feel are appropriate, he added.
“I think we're doing it as responsibly as we can under the conditions,” Astry said.
