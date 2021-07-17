HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board, which has spent much of its time in recent public meetings embroiled in contentious debates over LGBT-themed books and critical race theory, will hold a special meeting Tuesday in the wake of the board president’s resignation.
Mark Gerow’s resignation was announced Thursday on the district’s homepage. Gerow’s term was set to expire at the end of 2021. First appointed to the board to fill a vacancy in 2013, Gerow has served continuously since then, successfully winning re-election twice and becoming board president in December 2017. He did not seek re-election this year.
“It’s unfortunate,” Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco said of Gerow’s resignation. “He was a really nice individual to work with.”
Tribune attempts to reach Gerow and Superintendent Timothy Glasspool on Friday were unsuccessful.
Just how nice Gerow was to work with was demonstrated by his ability to win support from a majority of his fellow members on what has been a sharply divided board in recent years. In a December reorganization meeting that Gerow was absent from, he was elected president on a 6-2 vote after a previous vote split evenly between him and DeFrancesco. Upon the second vote, DeFrancesco and David Valesky shifted their support from DeFrancesco to Gerow.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday “to discuss options for filling the vacant position created by the (Gerow’s) resignation,” according to the announcement. District policy requires board vacancies to be filled within 30 days from the time the vacancy occurs.
The options up for consideration will likely not include immediately electing a new president from among their current ranks, according to DeFrancesco, who will preside over the meeting as the board’s vice president. Instead, the board will likely discuss the appointment of a new board member to fill the empty seat until through November. Four seats on the board are up for re-election this year. The winners of those races will join the board during the reorganization meeting scheduled for Dec. 2.
“We could” elect a new president, DeFrancesco said, “but if the nominee doesn’t get five votes, it’s not going to work.
“Unless five members will find somebody that’s acceptable to both sides,” he added, chuckling briefly to acknowledge the implausibility of such an outcome.
One option could be appointing one of five candidates on the ballot for the board’s four open seats in the November election. Three of those candidates already serve on the board and are seeking re-election, leaving two others: Mathew Vogt and Theresa Croll. Both candidates cross-filed for the Democratic and Republican primaries, which is permitted in school board races, and will appear as candidates for both parties in the general election. In the primaries Vogt received 1,995 Republican votes and 593 Democratic votes for a total of 2,588. Croll received 1,692 votes in the Republican primary and 830 in the Democratic for a total of 2,522. Croll previously served on the board when she was appointed in July 2016 to fill a vacancy through November 2017. She did not seek re-election in 2017.
The special meeting Tuesday will be held in the boardroom of the central office, 18741 Route 198. Regularly scheduled meetings in May and June were held in the Saegertown Junior-Senior High auditorium and the Saegertown Elementary cafeteria before enormous crowds ranging from more than 50 to nearly 200. Among the topics generating conflict among board members and interest from the public were controversial board member reactions to a display of library books related to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month, a proposal to ban the teaching of critical race theory in the district and a 0.5-mill tax increase designed to help the district pay off bond debt.
The tax increase passed by a vote of 5-4 with Gerow in the majority.
DeFrancesco suggested that the easiest way to fill the vacancy left by Gerow’s departure would be to appoint one of the November candidates.
Whether the board’s recent divisions will extend to the appointment, which could determine who is elected board president until the December reorganization, remains to be seen. If the seat remains vacant and the board is unable to agree on a new president, DeFrancesco would likely continue to preside over meetings as vice president.
“It’d be nice if one of those people was willing to do it,” he said. “We’ll see.”
