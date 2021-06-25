Heidi Gebhardt, veteran Meadville Tribune advertising executive, has been promoted to general manager. Her appointment is effective immediately.
Gebhardt joined The Meadville Tribune in 2009 as an advertising representative. In 2011, she was promoted to advertising director and she will continue her responsibilities as advertising director in her expanded management role.
"I am grateful for this opportunity and the ability to work alongside a remarkable team of people who put their all into their work each and every day," Gebhardt said. "I am thrilled that I will still have my hands into the advertising side of our business while also having the opportunity to work more closely with the other departments that make our business complete."
Sharon Sorg, group publisher for the newspaper’s parent company CNHI, said, “Heidi has done an outstanding job in her current role and we are excited to move her into this expanded role. Heidi’s passion and knowledge for both the newspaper business and the Crawford County community will be a great benefit to all as we continue to work to expand our audience across both print and digital platforms."
Gebhardt graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a bachelor’s degree in business management. She lives in Saegertown with her fiancé, TJ Pennino, and two children, Layla and Pearson.
"As someone born and raised in Meadville, The Meadville Tribune has always had a special place in my heart and I feel blessed that I get to play a larger role here," Gebhardt said.
The Meadville Tribune is a CNHI newspaper. Based in Montgomery, Alabama, CNHI is a leading provider of local news and information, offering a wide array of print and digital products in more than 130 communities in 23 states.