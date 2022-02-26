CONNEAUT LAKE — Plans are moving forward to have a gazebo installed in Ice House Park toward the end of summer.
The gazebo will have eight sides and will be 18 feet across, according to Paul Huber, a member of the board of South Lake Preserve, which operates Ice House Park.
Huber said it will be located on the east side of the park and will be a see-through design so views of the lake will not be impeded.
The board decided to add the gazebo for better utilization of the park and as a better suited place for musical events. It will have electricity and the capability for amplifiers or sound systems.
The park has been the site of several musical events over the past few years.
Huber said the gazebo also will be available for use by the public, including for wedding ceremonies.
He said the board of directors has been working on the project for about a year and a half.
The budget for the gazebo and installation is about $125,000. The board has raised about $50,000 so far, including a donation from the Dietrich Fund through the Pittsburgh Foundation, from the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, Crawford Gives, and private donations from businesses and individuals.
Huber said major contributions will receive recognition via a plaque or some other prominent display on or near the gazebo.
Those wishing to make contributions may send them to: South Lake Preserve, in care of Paul Huber, 16033 Harmonsburg Road, Meadville, PA 16335. The contributions are tax-deductible.