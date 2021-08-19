WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Fair Board is in need of people or groups willing to watch over the gates of the fairgrounds as attendees enter and exit.
At Wednesday's meeting, President Dean Maynard said that without additional volunteers, the board members or their friends and family might have to take up gate-watching duties themselves.
"We've got a chart about one-third filled out," Maynard said, referring to a chart of times where someone is confirmed able to watch a gate.
Maynard said the days most needed for coverage are Aug. 26 through 28, the last three days of the fair which starts this Saturday. There are three shifts available each day for gate watchers. The shifts are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 to 6 p.m., and a shorter 6 to 9 p.m.
• To volunteer: Contact ccfair@co.crawford.pa.us.