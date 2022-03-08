The average cost of a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania skyrocketed by 50 cents over the past week and the U.S. as a whole set a new national high on Monday.
The state average was at $4.24 per gallon Monday while the national average reached $4.104 per gallon — a hair higher than the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008, just ahead of the U.S. Great Recession and housing crisis, according to GasBuddy price reports.
A gallon of gas in Crawford County, meanwhile, was $4.09 on average. Updates from GasBuddy were not available as of Monday evening.
“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months. GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded.”
According to GasBuddy reports, the Pennsylvania station with the cheapest price had gas at $3.34 per gallon Monday while the most expensive was $5.09.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week. The national average is up 61.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.29 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Prices around the region:
• Allegheny County: Average price is $4.23 per gallon.
• Ashtabula County, Ohio: Average price is $3.85 per gallon.
• Erie County: Average price is $4.09 per gallon.
• Mercer County: Average price is $4.23 per gallon.