The average price for a gallon of gasoline inched up a penny while staying the same at most Meadville-area outlets.
Gasoline prices in Pennsylvania averaged $3.76 Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 21.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 42.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The average price in Meadville was $3.80. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.37 while the most expensive was $4.59, according to price reports.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64. The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline. While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average. While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.19 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.47 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.78 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.68 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.83 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.72 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.76 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.84 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.72 per gallon.
