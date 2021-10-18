Gas prices in the Meadville area jumped about 10 cents per gallon over the past week.
The cost for regular unleaded went from $3.55 per gallon to $3.65 per gallon, outpacing the state's jump of 3.6 cents per gallon. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania was $3.46 Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations across the commonwealth. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 13 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and nearly $1 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.09 Monday while the most expensive was $3.79.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30. The national average is up 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.15 higher than a year ago.
"The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With OPEC holding back oil production and strong global oil demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher gas prices in the weeks ahead. Until several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas and coal, we'll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices. The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet."
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.25 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.05 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.55 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.61 per gallon with prices as low as $3.44 on Peach Street.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.44 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.55 per gallon.