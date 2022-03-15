Gas prices in Crawford County are up 30 cents per gallon since last Monday but are below the state average.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania were averaging $4.42 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 73.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.40 higher than a year ago. Prices at many Meadville-area outlets were $4.39.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station with the cheapest gas in Pennsylvania had it priced at $3.95 while the most expensive was $5.39.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.32. The national average is up 83.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.47 higher than a year ago.
“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks. The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $4.06 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.99 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.39 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.37 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.22 on Peach Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $4.39 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.33 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.29 per gallon.