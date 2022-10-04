Gas prices were unchanged in the Meadville area over the past week while the state average fell nearly 4 cents per gallon.
GasBuddy announced Monday the average price for a gallon of gas in the state was $3.76 while prices in Meadville were $3.90.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 23.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are 41.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.09 while the most expensive was $4.52.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78. The national average is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket. While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.49 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.53 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.86 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.59 on Peach Street and the Bayfront Parkway.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.03 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.96 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.94 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.96 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.73 per gallon.
