Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the Meadville area were unchanged in the last week.
The average price in Meadville was at $4.29 on Monday while the state average was $4.31. Prices in Pennsylvania are 56.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.32 a gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.83 on Monday while the most expensive was $5.07.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.23. The national average is up 62.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.38 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago. For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $4.17 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.94 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.29 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.28 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.14 on Peach Street.{div} • Greenville: Average price is $4.29 per gallon.{/div}• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.31 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.25 per gallon.