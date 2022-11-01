Gas prices remained at $4 per gallon for a third straight Monday in the Meadville area while the state average has gone up over the past week.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, the average gasoline price in the state climbed almost 7 cents per gallon to $3.98.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
While prices were the same in the Meadville area on Monday as the previous two, there was a 20-cent increase at some outlets midweek but prices returned to $4 per gallon by the end of the week.
According to price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.09 while the most expensive was $4.66.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72. The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.67 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.39 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.99 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.76 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.09 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.93 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.05 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.02 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.93 per gallon.
