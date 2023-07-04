Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the Meadville area were unchanged in the last week; however, the state average was 6 cents below most outlets in Meadville.
GasBuddy reported the average price in the state at $3.62 a gallon. Prices in Pennsylvania are 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.25 per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $2.78 while the most expensive was $4.29.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50. The national average is down 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.29 per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy. We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices. At the half point of the year, the national average is right at level we anticipated for a full year average. While that’s good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations, which would be welcome news for motorists, and the possibility exists that the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.00 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.09 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.59 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.67 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.51 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.48 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.59 per gallon.
