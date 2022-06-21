Gas prices remained steady in Meadville while the state average dropped over the past week.
Prices at most outlets in Meadville were $5, just below the state average of $5.01, according to GasBuddy.com. The state average fell 4.2 cents over the past week.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 25 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.84 higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $4.50 Monday while the most expensive was $6.29.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97. The national average is up 37.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.92 higher than a year ago.
“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $4.84 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $4.79 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.99 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.99 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.89.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $5.01 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.85 per gallon.
