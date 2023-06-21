Prices for a gallon of gasoline have inched lower across the state and in the Meadville area.
Average gasoline prices dropped 1 cent per gallon in the last week across the state to average $3.62 on Tuesday and 1 cent in Meadville to average $3.69.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.38 lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.com. According to price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $2.99 while the most expensive was $4.27.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56. The national average is up 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.41 per gallon lower than a year ago.
“It has been a quiet week for the national average, with little overall movement in average gas prices nationally even as oil prices have been a bit unstable. Some states have seen minor increases while others have seen decreases, and the mixed bag is likely to continue for the time being with oil prices a bit all over the place,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand continues to inch up, we could see additional pressure on pump prices, while the price of diesel continues to see downward movement. While the uncertainty over the direction of the economy is a major player in preventing oil’s rise, inventories of oil and gasoline do remain tight, preventing much additional downward movement as well. We’ll have to see which of those factors emerges as a winner to predict when the next large movement in prices could be. We’re also seeing more tropical activity in the Atlantic that could pose challenges in the weeks ahead as hurricane season ramps up.”
Prices around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.28 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.31 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.59 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.67 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.53 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.71 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.50 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.59 per gallon.
