Gas prices went up across the state but were unchanged in the Meadville area over the past week.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania jumped 7.1 cents per gallon, averaging $3.69 Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 10.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 17.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The prices in Meadville remained at $3.79 at most outlets.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.16 while the most expensive was $4.29. The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39.
The national average is up 30.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept supply of gasoline from rising more substantially,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“Macroeconomic factors have continued to weigh on oil and refined products, as strong demand in China hasn’t been slowed much by a surge in new COVID cases. In addition, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up. Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter. Moving forward, it doesn’t look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.33 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.05 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.76 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.54 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.82 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.71 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.77 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.63 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.