Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania dropped a penny per gallon over the past week while the Meadville area did not see a change.
Gas prices averaged $3.59 across the state Monday, about 20 cents per gallon higher than Meadville’s average, according to GasBuddy.com. Prices in Pennsylvania are 15 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3 while the most expensive was $4.15.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 69.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps then others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring. While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.30 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $2.84 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.77 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.44 on Peach Street.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.68 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.76 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.86 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.59 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.