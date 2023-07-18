Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.62 on Monday.
Meadville’s prices, however, inched lower by one cent to a $3.61 average.
Prices in Pennsylvania are unchanged versus a month ago and are $1.05 per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $2.99 while the most expensive was $4.27.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation’s states seeing gas prices rise last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we’ve been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well. Economic data has been playing a larger than typical role in putting pressure on gas prices, with OPEC production cuts also a major factor.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.27 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.29 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.59 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.66 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.52 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.52 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.67 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.58 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.