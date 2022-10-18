Gas prices in the Meadville area remained at $4 a gallon Monday while the state average went up nearly 7 cents to $3.94.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 9.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 47.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.45 while the most expensive was $6.19/.
Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86. The national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed. The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP’s Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere. Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.59 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.97 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.79 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.07 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.96 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.02 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.83 per gallon.
