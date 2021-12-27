The average price of gas in western Pennsylvania has dropped two cents this week, with prices in Meadville following suit.
According to AAA East Central's Gas Report, the average price of gas in the state is $3.52 as of Monday. Despite this small decline, prices in the region end the year more than a dollar higher than this time in 2020. Comparatively, the average price of gas was $2.47 for the week of Dec. 28, 2020.
In Meadville, the average price of gas decreased to $3.56, down from $3.58 last week. Meadville's average prices had remained unchanged for three straight weeks.
Regionally, this places Meadville's average prices as middle-of-the-pack compared to surrounding areas. It's lower than Mercer's average price, but higher than Erie's average.
Nationally, AAA East Central said the recent steady decline in gas prices has slowed, with the average for a gallon of gas across the United States falling two cents this week to $3.28.
Prices around the region:
• Erie: Average price is $3.54 per gallon.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.58 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.53 per gallon.