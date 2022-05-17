Gas prices have hit a new high in the Meadville area.
Prices jumped 20 cents per gallon at many outlets Monday, bringing the price to nearly $4.70 per gallon.
The increase in Meadville outpaced the jump in Pennsylvania. Prices across the state averaged $4.62 on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com, after averaging $4.50 the previous week.
“Those filling their tanks last week saw another jolt at the pump, as both gasoline and diesel prices continued their multi-week rally,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “New records continued to be set on a near daily basis as the national average edges even closer to $4.50 per gallon.”
Prices in Pennsylvania are 46.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.48 higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 3.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.55 per gallon. The station with the cheapest gas in Pennsylvania had it priced at $4.09 on Monday while the most expensive was $5.35.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.46. The national average is up 39.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.43 higher than a year ago.
“Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season.” De Haan said. “While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon.”
A look at prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $4.48 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $4.13 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.49 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.49 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.37 on West 32nd Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $4.55 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.53 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.65 per gallon.
