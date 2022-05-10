Gas prices have hit a new high in the Meadville area.
Prices at many outlets on Monday reached $4.50 per gallon, an increase of 10 cents per gallon from last week, and drivers aren’t happy.
“It’s killing me,” Steven Fish of Grove City said while at the pump of a Meadville station on Monday. “Me, in general, I’ve got to decide whether to put fuel in my truck or in my car, or put food on the table. I think people need to get their act together and go back to work and bring the economy back, and we need to get that idiot out of office.”
The price in Meadville matches the state average of $4.50 per gallon. The average price in Pennsylvania jumped 16 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil. In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 29.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.43 higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.518 per gallon.
“Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium,” De Haan said. “While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel’s surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods.”
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.95 while the most expensive was $5.29. The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.31. The national average is up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.36higher than a year ago.
And while the prices seem to keep going up, Tristan Deets of Meadville says it’s out of his control.
“I’m sorry to say, I don’t think there’s anything we can do about it,” Deets said.
He thinks the rise in prices is primarily caused by the war in Ukraine.
While he doesn’t “approve” of higher prices, he’s OK paying them if it means not buying gas from Russia and stopping Vladimir Putin.
“I’d rather pay a little bit higher price at the pump if it means children not getting destroyed,” he said.
A look at prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $4.29 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.94 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.39 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.39 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.27 on U.S. Route 20.
• Greenville: Average price is $4.39 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.39 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.32 per gallon.