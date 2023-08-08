The gas price hike continued in the Meadville area last week.
Prices jump 10 cents per gallon after going up a total of 29 cents per gallon the previous two weeks.
The hike left prices just under $4 per gallon at most outlets, which is 10 cents higher than the state average, according to GasBuddy price reports. The average price in Pennsylvania rose 5 cents per gallon over the past week.
Prices have gone up nearly 40 cents per gallon in Meadville since mid-July.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 28.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but is 47.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to reports, the lowest price in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.29 while the most expensive was $4.97.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79. The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago but is 22 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries. However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The price of diesel, however, continues to rise at a fairly strong pace, with average prices up nearly 15 cents per gallon from a week ago. Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited. But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long. Plus, there remain unknowns about hurricane season that will likely become more active in the weeks ahead.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.36 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.35 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.00 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.97 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.83 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.00 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.00 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.85 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.00 per gallon.
• Waterford: Average price is $4.00 per gallon.
