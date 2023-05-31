Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 2.6 cents per gallon over the past week but stayed steady in Meadville.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, the average price Tuesday was $3.66 per gallon while prices were $3.70 at most Meadville outlets.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 108.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.15 while the most expensive was $4.39.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55. The national average is down 3.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.05 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development. While gasoline prices have inched up slightly, we’re still faring much better than we did last year, when the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5 per gallon mark. In addition, gas prices may temporarily rally if there’s a debt ceiling deal that passes through Congress in the weeks ahead, based on the optimism that such a deal could avert a major recession, keeping oil demand stronger this summer.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.33 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.37 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.65 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.66 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.55.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.72 per gallon.
• Waterford: Average price is $3.65 per gallon.
