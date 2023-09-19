Gas prices in the Meadville area climbed by 36 cents a gallon at some outlets over the past week to go above the state average for the first time in about a month.
Prices reached $3.96 at some outlets after being at $3.60 last week. The average price for a gallon of gas across the state went up 5.9 cents to $3.90, according to GasBuddy.com. Prices in Pennsylvania are unchanged versus a month ago and 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.36 while the most expensive was $4.65.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83. The national average is down 1 cent per gallon from a month ago but is 19.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while some 1 in 5 states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we’re entering maintenance season with less availably capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset. In addition, with oil prices now above $91 for the first time in nearly a year, there remains some offset from the rising price of oil thanks to Saudi Arabia and Russia’s war on low oil prices, now in its third month.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.58 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.51 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.96 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.95 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.75 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.73 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.81 per gallon.
