The average price for a gallon of gas and the jump in prices over the past week in the Meadville area were both above the state average.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, prices in the state inched up a penny per gallon to $4.07 Monday while prices in Meadville rose 6 cents per gallon to $4.16.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 13.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 47.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.45 while the most expensive was $4.69.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76. The national average is down 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.75 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.53 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.15 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.09 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.76 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.17 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.16 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.01 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.16 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.97 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.