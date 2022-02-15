The jump in gasoline prices in the Meadville area nearly matched the state increase. The cost for a gallon of gasoline in the area, however, remains above the state average.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have jumped 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in the state are 16.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 87.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Prices in Meadville went up about 6 cents per gallon to average $3.75 at many outlets.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.29 Monday while the most expensive was $4.49.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47. The national average is up 16.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump. In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.06 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.09 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.68 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.47 on Peach Street.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.59 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.59 per gallon.