The Meadville area’s jump in gas prices doubled that of the state average.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania rose 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.70 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. The price in Meadville jumped 15 cents to $3.76 per gallon.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 7.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 85 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $2.99 on Monday while the most expensive was $4.19.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55. The national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 78 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10-cent range we’re in today since April. It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Prices around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.20 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.15 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.75 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.74 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.55 on East Lake Road.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.77 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.66 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.76 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.73 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.75 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.69 per gallon.
