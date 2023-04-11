The average increase for a gallon of gasoline was higher across the state than it was in the Meadville area.
Prices rose 11.3 cents per gallon over the past week across the state compared to 10 cents at most Meadville outlets. The Pennsylvania average was $3.68 Monday while most outlets in the Meadville area were $3.80.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, prices in the commonwealth are 6.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 52 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.19 Monday while the most expensive was $4.29.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57. The national average is up 13 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week. Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20 percent in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps. However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.29 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.45 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.77 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.53 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.82 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.78 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Waterford: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
