Gas prices in the Meadville area have jumped 10 cents per gallon over the past week to average $4.
The local increase was below the state average of 12 cents per gallon, but per-gallon prices are higher in Meadville than the state ($3.88).
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, prices in the state are 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 46.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.29 Monday while the most expensive was $6.18.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92. The national average is up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 67 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut. But where gas prices didn’t jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil’s rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already. For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.74 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.79 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.00 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.93 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.59 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.07 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.91 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.00 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.01 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.00 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.75 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.