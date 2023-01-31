Gas prices went up about 10 cents per gallon in the Meadville area and across the state last week.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, prices reached $3.78 across the state and $3.90 at most Meadville outlets.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.20 while the most expensive was $4.37.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49. The national average is up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting Feb. 5.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.44 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.49 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.87 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.64 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.89 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.86 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Waterford: Average price is $3.84 per gallon.
