Gas prices fell across the state over the past week but remained the same in the Meadville area.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania dropped 3 per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91 Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 35.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Prices in Meadville remained at $4 per gallon at most outlets for the second straight week.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.35 while the most expensive was $4.65.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77. The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown. While gasoline prices have seen a large drop, diesel prices have been somewhat mixed, with prices heading higher in the Northeast as inventories drop to extremely tight levels ahead of the heating oil season. Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election. Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.61 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.31 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.95 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.95 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.70 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.08 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.99 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.69 per gallon.
