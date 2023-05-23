The average price for a gallon of gasoline dipped across the state but stayed the same in the Meadville area.
Prices in Pennsylvania inched 2 cents per gallon lower in the last week, averaging $3.63, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 13.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 113.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The prices at most Meadville outlets remained at $3.70.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.15 while the most expensive was $4.49.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today. The national average is down 14.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.06 per gallon lower than a year ago.
“In the run-up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little overall movement over the last week. We’ve seen more states see prices climb than fall, which has been driven by oil’s volatility as debt ceiling discussions are ongoing. I think we’ll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to Memorial Day, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in D.C., while pessimism could drive prices slightly lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.19 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.35 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.68 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.55.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.72 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.56 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.69 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.76 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.70 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.64 per gallon.
