Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania inched higher over the past week, rising nearly 2 cents per gallon to $3.61.
Prices in Meadville, however, remained at $3.80 per gallon at most outlets.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, prices across the state are 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 80.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.17 while the most expensive was $4.15.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44. The national average is up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline. The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we’ve seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.21 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.09 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.79 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.74 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.42 on Peach Street.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.76 per gallon.
• Mercer: Average price is $3.87 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.66 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $3.86 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.48 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.