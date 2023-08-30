Gas prices in the Meadville area remained below the state average after a 5-cent-per-gallon drop this past week.
Prices at most area outlets fell to $3.75 per gallon while the state after inched lower by 2 cents per gallon to average $3.87.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 3.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 25.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.39 while the most expensive was $4.97.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.78. The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago but 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.34 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.47 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.96 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.75 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.68 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $3.99 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.85 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.75 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.