Gas prices in the Meadville area remained steady over the past week and were below the state average.
The average price in the area was $4.70 on Monday while the state average was $4.77, according to GasBuddy.com. Prices in Pennsylvania are 56.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.61 higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.52 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the Pennsylvania station with the cheapest gas had it priced at $4.32 while the most expensive was $5.67.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57 per gallon. The national average is up 45.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year. Though, prices are appearing to slow down, for now.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $4.37 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $4.39 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.69 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.68 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.57 on Parade Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $4.69 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.69 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $4.55 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.