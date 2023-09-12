Gas prices in the Meadville area currently are below the state and national averages.
Prices at most area outlets were at $3.60 a gallon, a 10-cent drop over the past week.
Across the state, average gasoline prices inched lower by a penny in the last week, averaging $3.84, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 5.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 7.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.39 while the most expensive was $4.59.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79. The national average is down 3 cents per gallon from a month ago and 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the US along with it,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, the West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states. Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon. There is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest, however, as gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week. And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.27 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.45 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.96 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.95 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.80 on Peach Street.
• Mercer County: Average price is $3.86 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.83 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.81 per gallon.
