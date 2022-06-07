On Monday, analysts warned that $5 a gallon for gas would soon hit pumps in Pennsylvania. By Tuesday, prices hit that mark in downtown Meadville.
“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.94, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in the state. Prices in Pennsylvania are 46.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.76 higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon.
As of Monday, prices in the Meadville area went up by 20 cents per gallon at most outlets over the past week to average $4.89. Just across the state line in Andover, Ohio, prices reached $5.08 on Monday afternoon, according to GasBuddy.
“Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to COVID and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead,” De Haan said. “In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”
According to GasBuddy price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $4.55 while the most expensive was $6.09. The national average price of gasoline has risen 26 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85. The national average is up 56 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.81 higher than a year ago.
Prices from around the region (as of Monday afternoon):
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $5.08 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $4.65 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.79 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.86 per gallon, with prices as low as $4.78 on Peach Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $4.89 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.89 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.89 per gallon.
• Sharon: Average price is $4.85 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4.80 per gallon.
• Waterford: Average price is $4.87 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.