The price for a gallon of gas jumped higher in the Meadville area than it did across the state.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 2.1 cents per gallon, averaging $3.53 Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in the state are 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Meadville-area prices went up 3 cents since last Monday and are averaging $3.56 a gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania had gas priced at $3.18 while the most expensive was $4.29.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34. The national average is up 6.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher. With continued concerns over geopolitical tensions and crude oil supply, the small yet noticeable increases are likely to continue,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $2.99 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $2.93 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.49 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.48 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.30 on Peach Street.
• Greenville: Average price is $3.49 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.51 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.33 per gallon.