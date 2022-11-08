Average gasoline prices have gone up 10 cents per gallon in the Meadville area over the past week while the state average climbed 8 cents over the same span.
The price at most Meadville outlets on Monday was $4.10 per gallon while the state average was $4.06, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. According to price reports, the station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.24 while the most expensive was $4.79.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 21.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 49.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.89 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.71 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $4.09 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $4.05 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.76 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4.08 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.97 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4.10 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $4.03 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.93 per gallon.
