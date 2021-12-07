Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen nearly 2 cents per gallon over the past week while prices in the Meadville area have remained steady.
Prices in the state averaged $3.56 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are unchanged versus a month ago and stand $1.03 higher than a year ago. Prices in Meadville were $3.58 at most outlets.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.09 gallon while the most expensive was $4.29.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34. The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.19 higher than a year ago.
"The downturn in average gas prices continued to gain momentum last week as oil prices remained at a hefty discount. This is largely due to continued anxiety over the omicron variant and because some countries have begun issuing lockdowns, keeping motorists in some countries from consuming as much fuel," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While the Great Lakes region, the fastest to see prices respond to market fluctuations, is seeing hefty monthly declines approaching 30 cents per gallon, much of the rest of the country is lagging behind. But, we will see precipitous declines in the next week or two as stations continue to sell through higher priced inventory before slowly lowering their prices. It's not impossible given the conditions that price wars, where stations lower their price significantly, could emerge as stations now have considerable room to lower prices."
Prices from the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $2.92 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $2.83 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.54 per gallon.
• Erie: Prices as low as $3.34 on Peach Street.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.36 per gallon.