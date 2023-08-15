Gas prices in the Meadville area dropped about 6 cents per gallon over the past week while prices in the state remained the same.
However, while Meadville’s prices dropped, Monday’s average of $3.93 per gallon remained above the state average of $3.90.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, prices in Pennsylvania are 27.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 38.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.39 while the most expensive was $4.59.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82. The national average is up 29.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 9.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we’ve seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon. It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While July CPI data looked pretty good with energy prices well below their year-ago level, August data isn’t going to look nearly as friendly. Gasoline prices stand just over a dime away from rising back above their year ago level — something that is definitely possible by the closing summer holiday. In addition, the largest refinery in the Midwest moved up its seasonal maintenance to several weeks earlier than expected, causing a somewhat unexpected jump at the pump in the Great Lakes. Motorists will likely see a mixed bag at the pump this week, with a few states seeing prices fall slightly, while others will see the opposite.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.51 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.59 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.99 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.97 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.78 on Peach Street.
• Mercer: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• New Castle: Average price is $3.75 per gallon.
• Oil City: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.86 per gallon.
• Warren: Average price is $4 per gallon.
• Waterford: Average price is $3.99 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.